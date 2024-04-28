Is Taylor Swift featured on Beyoncé’s new album?

Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter might have a slew of iconic collaborators, but one singer isn’t on the list.

Amid speculation that Taylor Swift performed the ethereal background vocals of the catchy soft-rock number “Bodyguard,” noting that she was credited on the music platform Genius, E! News has learned that the “Karma” singer is actually not featured on the project’s eighth track. Although Taylor isn’t on the album, there’s no bad blood between the Grammy winners, as the two have continuously supported one another’s careers. In fact, Beyoncé attended Taylor’s Eras Tour film premiere in October and the “Bejewled” singer returned the favor a month later, attending the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncépremiere.

While Taylor doesn’t have her name on Bey’s recent endeavor, musicians including Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton are featured, along with daughter Rumi Carter, 6. Ahead of Cowboy Carter’s release March 29, Beyoncé became the first Black woman to top Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart for “Texas Hold ‘Em.” And while the milestone came with criticism, Dolly couldn’t help but gush over the “XO” singer’s achievement.

“I’m a big fan of Beyoncé and very excited that she’s done a country album,” Dolly wrote on Instagram in February. “So congratulations on your Billboard Hot Country number one single.” Beyoncé even revealed that her motivation behind the album was, in part, an unwelcoming experience years ago.