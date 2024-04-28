Salma Hayek thanks Madonna for memorable Celebration Tour experience

Salma Hayek recently lip up the stage at Madonna’s Celebration Tour final in Mexico City. During Madonna’s performance of Vogue, Hayek captivated audiences with her portrayal of Frida Kahlo.

Following her special appearance, the Frida actress expressed her gratitude and excitement on Instagram.

Sharing glimpses from the event, Hayek thanked Madonna for the opportunity to participate in such a monumental event.

She wrote in caption, “Thank you so much @madonna for letting me be a part of your iconic celebration tour. This unforgettable night goes in my bag of precious treasures. #VIVAMEXICO #VIVAMADONNA”

Fans and followers flooded the comments section with their love and support for the icons.

One wrote, “Salma you are a pride for Veracruz and Mexico!! Thank you for always putting the name and traditions in our country high!!!”

Another added, “ICONIC!!!! the best and it’s from my Veracruz”

The event marked the closing of Madonna’s tour dates in Mexico and Hayek’s role as Frida Kahlo paid tribute to the renowned Mexican painter.