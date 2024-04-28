Hania’s interaction with groom at Lahore wedding goes viral

As Lahore’s wedding season kicks into high gear, the glitterati of the entertainment world graced a lavish ceremony, adding a touch of glamour to the festivities.?Among the notable attendees were Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz and the effervescent Hania Aamir, whose presence sparked a flurry of excitement.

The soirée commenced with the vibrant mehendi function, where Hania Aamir exuded elegance while maintaining a delicate balance not to overshadow the blushing bride. Adorned in stylish attire, she charmed everyone with her grace and amiability, obliging numerous snapshots with attendees. However, the internet’s attention swiftly pivoted to a rather unexpected focal point: the groom, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, engaging in what some termed as overly familiar banter with Hania Aamir.

While it’s speculated that the two share a friendly rapport, netizens voiced disapproval over the groom’s demeanour, particularly considering the presence of his bride.

Despite the swirling controversy, Zaviyar remained unfazed, basking in the spotlight and showcasing his exuberant Bhangra skills, much to the delight of the assembled guests and photographers.

As the wedding festivities culminated with the main event, attended by luminaries including Hania Aamir, Zaviyar Nauman Ijaz, Danyal Zafar, and Sohail Ahmed, whispers continued to circulate about the groom’s candid interactions, igniting a fervent debate across social media platforms.