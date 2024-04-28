Two terrorists killed in DI Khan IBO

At least two terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation conducted in the Dera Ismail Khan district of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Sunday.

During the operation, an intense exchange of fire took place and as a result, terrorist Faheem Nawaz alias Gandapuri and Mohsin Nawaz were killed by security forces.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from killed terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Security Forces as well as innocent civilians including target killings and extortion,” added the ISPR.

“Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country,” the military’s media wing said.

In another operation on Saturday, the security forces successfully eliminated one terrorist and injured another in the Harnai district of Balochistan.

According to ISPR, the terrorists attempted to halt passenger vehicles travelling on Sanjavi Road in Harnai. In a swift and decisive response, security forces engaged the terrorists, leading to the elimination of one terrorist while another sustained injuries in a fire exchange.