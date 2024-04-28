CTD registers FIR against kidnappers of judge

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) on Sunday registered a first-information report (FIR) against the unidentified armed men for kidnapping Shakirullah Marwat, the sessions judge of South Waziristan district.

A day earlier, the district and sessions judge was kidnapped by armed men near the border area of Tank and DI Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Lodged on the complaint of Sher Ali – the judge’s driver – at the CTD police station in DI Khan, the FIR contained the relevant provisions of the Anti-Terrorism Act, 1997 besides other clauses.

It is pertinent to mention here that the unidentified armed men left the judge’s driver unharmed before fleeing with the judge.

In his FIR, the driver said they were travelling on the Tank-DI Khan road when around 25 to 50 armed men intercepted the judge’s official vehicle in Garah Mohabaat Mor area located on the Tank-DI Khan road.

“After stopping the vehicle, the accused opened fire on it.” Meanwhile, the judge and the driver got out of the vehicle.