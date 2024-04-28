PM’s directive sparks panic in FBR

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) finds itself in a state of unease following directives from the Prime Minister’s office, which has sent shockwaves through the ranks of officers and officials. Fretfulness grips the FBR amidst discussions of officer placement and potential transfers across all offices, as per emerging reports.

According to the details, the Prime Minister’s remarks regarding the placement of 12 key officers into an administrative pool aimed at combating tax evasion and smuggling have rattled the FBR establishment. Sources indicate that the initial figure has escalated dramatically, with several dozen additional junior officers reportedly added to the list compiled by the Special Intelligence and Operations Cell (SIFC).

According to a comprehensive report, officers of impeccable reputation have been categorized into “A(A)” classification, earmarked for pivotal roles within the organization. Conversely, those falling under the “C” category face placement in a surplus pool pending investigation, while individuals in the “B” category are slated for less critical roles under heightened scrutiny.

In response to the Prime Minister’s directives, an Urdu daily reached out to numerous FBR officials, all of whom echoed support for the government’s actions, deeming them a step in the right direction.

As tensions simmer within the FBR, the ramifications of these developments reverberate throughout the organization, signaling a renewed focus on combatting financial malfeasance and ensuring accountability at all levels.