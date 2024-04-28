FIA arrests Afghan nationals traveling on fake Pakistani documents

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) immigration successfully apprehended two Afghan Nationals travelling abroad on fake Pakistani documents. According to the details, the FIA immigration successfully arrested two Afghan nationals at the Faisalabad International Airport, who were trying to travel to Saudi Arabia on fake Pakistani passports and CNICs. The arrested individuals were identified as – Razaq and Javed Virk – who attempted to travel to Saudi Arabia by using a fake Pakistani passport. The arrested Afghan nationals have been booked in the case, while more arrests are expected on the revelations of the arrested.