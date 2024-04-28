Armed men loot patients, staff at Lahore’s private hospital

Six armed men stormed a private hospital in Lahore and looted staff and patients, police said on Sunday. As per details, the robbers targeted a private hospital near 25 Number stop in the limits of Shahdara police station, Lahore. Six armed men took the staff, patients and their caretakers hostage and looted their valuables. During the incident, the robbers were spotted consuming food of the patients. The incident was recorded on the CCTV cameras of the hospital. The robbers fled the scene easily.