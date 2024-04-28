Police officer martyred

A police sub-inspector has been martyred in the firing of an unknown motorcyclist wearing a helmet near Misri Shah area in Lahore on Sunday.

According to police the police officer Rana Arshad was killed near Ek Moriya Pul. The fire hit the neck, stomach and heart of the martyred police sub-inspector. Police officer Rana Arshad was shifted to Yakki Gate Hospital for medical assistance but he succumbed to injuries.

However, the police collected all the evidence from the crime spot and started investigations after registering a murder case. Sub-Inspector Rana Arshad currently was posted in the Investigation Wing of Baghbanpura police station, Lahore.