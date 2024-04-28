Missed Opportunity

In stark contrast to expectations from the eagerly-awaited Asma Jahangir Conference, the annual symposium made rounds on social media not only for its discussions on important human rights issues but also due to the uproar of protestors voicing their discontent. A furious German Ambassador, after his speech was unexpectedly interrupted by a pro-Palestine protester, showcasing the dissatisfaction of individuals towards the lack of acknowledgement regarding Gaza, continues to be criticised.

This interruption has acted as a catalyst for shedding light on Germany’s approach towards discussions involving Palestine, where freedom of speech seems to be considerably limited. It is crucial for diplomats and personalities of international standing to carefully consider their words, especially on sensitive topics like Gaza, to avoid sparking controversies and misunderstandings. Silencing voices against the genocide was, for the lack of a better term, on-brand for German policies but there could not have been a more hypocritical sight than a conference dedicated to the legacy of a human rights icon blatantly siding against the protesting students.

The organisers messed up, indeed. There is a lot that the international community needs to understand when it comes to the repercussions of their ill-intended words or fuming sentiments. May it be the high-handedness meted out to student activists across the US or a general inclination to remain silent, the world does not seem prepared to listen to its conscience and spell an end to the unimaginable plight of millions of Palestinians while they are being reduced to tally marks or mass graves.

As for the conference, does it befit a celebration of free expression to support a blatant assault on the fundamental principles? A superficial focus on platitudes and buzzwords that bear little to no relevance to the global realities or Pakistan’s statecraft cannot even begin to pay a worthwhile tribute to someone who spent her entire life pursuing a pro-people cause. Had she been around, she would have stood in front of the students, crossed her arms and waved a menacing finger at the security personnel, reminding them of the constitutionally guaranteed right to hold an opinion. *