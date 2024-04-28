Shaheens versus BlackCaps: A Nightmare

“We hit more boundaries than them and we bowled more dot balls than them,” Pakistani Coach Azhar Mahmood had exclaimed at the end of the fourth Twenty20 international against New Zealand in Lahore. All respect to Coach, but he better share more about his trip to the LalaLand. For all those sitting in the packed Gaddafi Stadium, Thursday’s heartbreak had proved to be yet another instalment of the same trend: everyone good, Pak Shaheens bad.

How on God’s green earth can anyone defend this monstrosity as “positive” when the open secret dictates how Pakistan’s International Men’s Cricket Team is miserably failing at the hands of moderately experienced Kiwis with little to no global exposure? The series, for the zillionth time, raised significant concerns about the team’s performance and its prospects. It may not have been a total disaster (thanks to Pakistan rising to the occasion on the last day), but it was marked by consistent subpar play; exposing glaring weaknesses in the team’s composition, leadership, and overall preparedness for major tournaments, particularly the upcoming T20 World Cup.

With such mediocrity on display, it is evident that the Men in Green stands no chance in a tournament of such high calibre.

In a series that was anticipated to be a platform for the Pakistan Team to showcase their talent and prowess, the opposite unfolded. The defeats against a weakened New Zealand Team have highlighted the inability to deliver under pressure and against less experienced opponents. New Zealand Coach Gary Stead’s beaming smile as he exclaimed how proud he was of the way his inexperienced side bounced back to draw their Twenty20 series with Pakistan would go down in history as a plain-clothed obituary to our prospects of success. Pakistan’s performance has been far from impressive, with a string of losses that have left fans and critics alike questioning the team’s capabilities. Although the BlackCaps had landed shakily in Pakistan, missing a host of players due to the overlap with the Indian Premier League, a few injuries and key unavailabilities, one can feel their utter surprise. If a C team is so empowered to head into the World Cup, imagine the level of preparedness once the thriller begins.

Central to the struggles has been the performance of Babar Azam, both as a captain and a player. Regarded as one of the key, much-trumped assets, Babar Azam’s underwhelming performance in crucial moments has only added to the team’s woes. As a captain, Babar has failed to inspire his men to victory; lacking the strategic acumen and leadership qualities. Additionally, his performance with the bat has not been up to the high standards he has set in the past.

The implications of Shaheen’s dismal performance extend beyond the series against New Zealand; raising concerns about their readiness for the upcoming World Cup. With such mediocrity on display, it is evident that the Men in Green stands no chance in a tournament of such high calibre. The lack of consistency, low standard of play, and poor performance against relatively weaker opponents do not bode well for their prospects in a major international event.

One of the critical aspects that have come under scrutiny is the team’s composition, particularly the size of the squad. The selection process and the rotation of players have been questionable, to put it mildly. The lack of stability has impacted the players’ ability to gel as a unit and deliver cohesive performances on the field. Furthermore, the players’ body language during matches has been nothing short of pathetic, reflecting a lack of confidence, determination, and resilience to overcome challenges.

The consistent underperformance of the Pakistan Team can also be attributed to the leadership of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB). The PCB’s inability to provide experienced heads and effective guidance to the team has been a persistent issue. The lack of a clear vision, strategic planning, and consistent support from the board has hindered both progress and development. The continuous cycle of poor performances and unimpressive results is a reflection of the mismanagement and inadequate leadership within the PCB.

The ongoing misery of the Pakistan Cricket Team underscores the urgent need for introspection and reform. Lackluster performance, coupled with Babar Azam’s disappointments and the ineptitude of the PCB leadership, paints a grim picture of the team’s future. Immediate measures are needed to address the shortcomings in the overall mindset to restore the competitive edge on the international stage. Failure to do so will only perpetuate the cycle of mediocrity and misery that currently plagues the Pakistan Cricket Team.

The writer is OpEd Editor (Daily Times) and can be reached at durenayab786@gmail.com. She tweets @DureAkram