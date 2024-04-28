Duplicity of the TTP’s Proscribed Leadership

The militant group known as Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which has terrorised the area, is the perfect example of a complex radical paradigm whose acts have horrified and frightened the entire globe. The leadership is completely unconcerned with the sanctity of human life and is driven solely by self-interest and political expediency. This is evident beneath the façade of religious advocacy and the veil of intellectual warfare.

The TTP’s top leaders have shown a preference for self-preservation that contrasts sharply with the sacrifices they expect from its rank and file, despite their relative safety in their Afghan havens. Well-known figures in the TTP hierarchy with Afghan bases of operations include Mufti Noor Wali, Mangal Bagh, Muhammad Khorasani, and Faqeer Muhammad.

It is well known that the TTP leadership does not regard its members as loyal allies but rather as expendable resources. This is shown by recent events, where several of these commanders have perished within Afghanistan. For instance, unidentified assailants in Afghanistan assassinated Umar Khalid Khorasani, Mufti Hasan Swati, Hafiz Daulat Khan, Mullah Fazlullah, Atiqur Rehman, also known as Tipu Gul Marwat, and Umar Mansoor. Power disputes and internal conflicts were the cause of the killings rather than acts of the adversary.

Within the organisation, the pursuit of riches and dominance frequently takes precedence over any purported brotherhood or common ideological objective.

This self-serving behaviour was brought to light even more throughout the process of reconciliation with the Pakistani government. TTP commanders used the negotiation front to hide their true aims, strengthening their position in Pakistan rather than sincerely pursuing peace. The TTP leadership’s decision to stay out of Pakistan’s conflict says a lot about their actual nature for a party that regularly talks about martyrdom and the sanctity of jihad.

TTP bases their recruitment technique mostly on deceit and deception. These violent propagandists are skilled at trickery, disguising their evil plans under the vocabulary of martyrdom and holy crusades. They utilise innocent people with these characteristics as puppets to further their evil plans in Pakistan. This tactic blatantly contradicts the Sheikh Haibatullah Akhonzada’s fatwa. These assertions are supported by facts. Malikuddin Misbah, an Afghan terrorist from Paktika province, is a recent example of this; he was one of the seven attackers who were recently slain while trying to enter Pakistan through the Ghulam Khan border in North Waziristan.

Coincidentally, it’s rare, if ever, to see these leaders and their close relatives taking part in these dangerous operations. Their fighters are simultaneously forced into brutal battlefields and make the ultimate sacrifices in a futile war against Pakistan. The leadership commands their followers to take on the mantle of martyrdom, but they conspicuously stay out of the front lines, happy to plan the slaughter from a distance and profit from their deceit.

Furthermore, the TTP accomplishes two goals by enlisting these militants for terrorist activities in Pakistan. They do two things: they bolster their numbers with fresh recruits, and they exacerbate the already precarious relationship between Pakistan and the Intra-Afghan Government (IAG).

Their dishonest nature is further compounded by allegations and evidence that TTP leaders are in collusion with other parties. According to UN sources, TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud allegedly received $50,500 a month in funding from Afghan officials, and TTP militants and their families are regularly given money by the Taliban. In their pursuit of wealth and power, these leaders appear to have traded away their ostensible moral, ethical, and religious principles. These leaders’ relationship with foreign powers seems transactional since they are eager to incite bloody conflict against their fellow Muslims in Pakistan at the request of their benefactors.

When one compares the statements and deeds of the TTP leadership, their hypocrisy is shown. Their strategies are based on exploitation, opportunism, and self-preservation. They have no understanding of Pakistan’s religious, moral, ethical, or cultural norms. Pakistanis are well aware of the TTP’s “subversive agenda” and self-serving goals. The TTP’s false propaganda should also be avoided by Afghan refugees, who have sought safety in Pakistan for more than 40 years. Reminding the world of the brotherly relationship between the two countries, Pakistanis’ hospitality, kindness, and sincerity are deserving of praise.

The security forces in Pakistan, with the help of its people, will use their commitment and resolve to drive out the evil of terrorism. To halt the rise of extremism and combat the power of organisations. There is an urgent need for widespread awareness, well-coordinated tactics, and steadfast resolve to stop the spread of extremism and oppose the impact of organisations like the TTP. The only way the world can ever hope to neutralise the threat posed by such devious groups is by confronting and dispelling the false narratives.

The writer is a freelance columnist and can be reached at rakhshandamehtab@gmail.com