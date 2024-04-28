National Interests

The official visit of the Iranian president has just ended. Dr Ebrahim Raisi was given a red-carpet treatment in Islamabad where he met the president, prime minister and the army chief. Some of the most important decisions in the mutual economic interest of both countries were taken during his visit.

Small skirmishes that took place on the Iran-Pakistan border sometime back were completely ignored during President Raisi’s visit and a chapter of renewed bilateral relationship between the two brother Muslim countries began. Trade and commerce between the two countries were given top priority during the discussions. President Raisi even wished the trade level between countries to reach a figure of $10 billion.

PM Shahbaz Sharif decided to strengthen the Pak-Iran relationship despite the challenges both Iran and Pakistan faced. Mr Sharif was optimistic that shared borders would transform into a hub of business, progress and prosperity. Since Pakistan has a long border with Iran, the Iranian president envisioned setting up markets there to facilitate trade and business. It was also decided that security issues, if any, would be mutually handled.

However, there was no headway regarding the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline. Iran already faces US sanctions; Pakistan could face the same if it proceeds with the construction of an 80km pipeline from the Iranian border to Gwadar. Here the dilemma surfaces. The US has warned Pakistan not to indulge in any kind of commercial activity with Iran. The superpower did not care to consider how cheap gas mattered in the lives of the Pakistani population. In other words, Iranian gas has become the lifeline for our nation. With the rising prices of gas in Pakistan, many households have to part with much of their monthly earnings to pay the heavy gas bills.

The major problem for the small and weak countries is that the US essentially has a war-based economy.

When the public learns it is deprived of getting cheap Iranian gas because of US sanctions against Iran, people’s aversion to the superpower rises to no limit. Moreover, according to the Iran-Pakistan Gas Pipeline Agreement, if Pakistan did not stand by its part of the agreement, it would have to pay a heavy penalty of $18 billion. For a country that is already running after IMF loans to sustain itself, paying such a huge penalty would result in a rise in the poverty line and more empty stomachs.

The US seems more determined about its sanctions on Iran because the latter exchanges missiles and drones against Israel. Israel’s attack against Palestine is a one-way war.

Every country understands that fighting Israel means fighting against the US. Soon after Israel attacked Gaza, US ships carrying weapons were on their way to assure its ’51st’ in the Middle East that it was not alone. Since the Israeli attack last October, more than 34,000 Palestinians have lost their lives. According to the statistics, more than 70,000 houses were destroyed in Israeli bombardment while 290,000 houses were damaged and rendered uninhabitable.

The Israeli army did not hesitate to destroy hospitals, schools and universities. Recently, the UN human rights office reported about the mass graves in which victims were found stripped with hands tied behind. Where are the champions of human rights? One man who stands tall during Israel’s attack on Palestine is UN Secretary-General – António Guterres.

I strongly feel as always that we must look east instead of west, especially in the United States. Our geographical location supports this argument. Instead of warming up with countries with whom we share our borders in one or the other way, taking dictates of the superpower located thousands of miles apart doesn’t make much sense. The US is not a trustworthy ally. The past years are enough to learn that the superpower uses us to achieve its regional interests and ditches us soon thereafter. Afghanistan is a case in point.

The major problem for the small and weak countries is that the US essentially has a war-based economy. Wars not peace in the world suit its foreign policy. It has a huge weapon manufacturing industry, which has rightfully acquired the name of the Military Industrial Complex. Major shares in this conglomerate are owned by members of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee. AIPAC is a lobbying organisation that promotes pro-Israel policies to the legislative and executive branches of the US.

During the elections, it provides campaign funds to support the congressmen and the senators. The public representatives thus elected later make decisions about where to launch wars and supply weapons. Warring is a superpower’s business.

The writer is a Lahore-based columnist and can be reached at pinecity@gmail.com