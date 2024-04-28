Violating Doha Agreement

The much-talked-about Doha Agreement, a milestone in the efforts for peace in Afghanistan, was founded on the principle that Afghan soil would not be utilized by terrorist groups to harm any nation. However, recent events have unveiled a stark contrast between the agreement’s goals and the current reality in Afghanistan.

Signed to bring peace and stability to Afghanistan, the Doha Agreement specifically emphasized the prohibition of using Afghan territory for terrorist activities. The current situation in the country, nevertheless, paints a different picture. Afghanistan has been accused of harbouring and supporting various terrorist groups, including international terrorist organizations (ITOs), which have carried out attacks on neighbouring countries. The allegations have been corroborated by independent international bodies, with the recent report by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) highlighting the thriving presence of groups like Al-Qaeda (AQ), Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP), and Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) within the borders of Afghanistan.

The surge in terrorist endeavours originating from Afghanistan has had severe consequences on neighbouring countries, most notably on Pakistan. The TTP, utilizing Afghan soil, has conducted numerous attacks on Pakistan, intensifying since the Taliban’s assumption of power in August 2021. This surge in terrorism in Pakistan has been unequivocally linked to the support and facilitation provided by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IAG) to the TTP.

That Pakistan does not deserve this after painstakingly standing in Kabul’s corner at the risk of drawing the ire of the rest of the world cannot be stressed enough.

That Pakistan does not deserve this after painstakingly standing in Kabul’s corner at the risk of drawing the ire of the rest of the world cannot be stressed enough. Its relationship with Afghanistan has been fraught with historical troubles, including conflicts over the Durand Line and refugee migrations. However, Pakistan has played a crucial role in promoting peace in Afghanistan. In particular, Pakistan facilitated talks between the Taliban and the US that led to the Doha Agreement. This agreement sets the stage for the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan and paves the way for intra-Afghan negotiations. Furthermore, Afghanistan’s trade relations with India through Pakistan have been a subject of contention between the two countries. But while external actors like India have also had an impact on Pak-Afghan relations, Pakistan remains committed to promoting peace and stability in the region.

Disturbingly, IAG’s complicity in allowing terrorist activities to thrive on its soil starkly contradicts its societal, moral, and religious responsibilities to prevent terrorism. Instead of acknowledging and addressing these allegations, the IAG officials and affiliates are allegedly aiding the TTP in carrying out attacks on Pakistan, exposing their hypocrisy in stark contrast to the promises made in the Doha Agreement.

The increasing presence and growth of ITOs in Afghanistan pose a significant threat to global security, as validated by multiple recent reports. The Taliban regime, now in power, must recognize and address the international community’s expectations for a terrorism-free Afghanistan. Pakistan has consistently urged for action to be taken against terrorist groups that operate from Afghan territory, including the extradition of TTP militants. Recent evidence has indicated a close collaboration between the Afghan Taliban administration and TTP in planning and executing terrorist attacks in Pakistan. The IAG must take responsibility for curbing terrorist activities within its borders to ensure regional stability and economic development.

Only through sincere and concerted efforts towards counterterrorism can Afghanistan hope to regain the trust of the international community and pave the way for lasting peace and stability in the region. Kabul would have to take swift and decisive actions against terrorist organizations on its soil to prevent further destabilization of the region. Adhering to the terms is crucial for ensuring lasting peace and prosperity in Afghanistan and its neighbouring countries. The global community should also urge the IAG to address the rising threats posed by militants and uphold its obligations to combat terrorism effectively. It is now or never for countries like Pakistan, trying as hard as they can to contain militancy.

The writer is a freelance columnist.