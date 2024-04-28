Sessions judge kidnapped near Tank-DI Khan border

District and Sessions Judge Shakirullah Marwat posted in South Waziristan was kidnapped by armed men near border area of Tank and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, police said on Saturday.

DI Khan Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mohammad Adnan confirmed the incident, which took place in a village named Bagwal in the border area between Tank and DI Khan when the sessions judge was on his way back to DI Khan, returning from duty.

He said that the abductors left the judge’s car and driver on the spot.

Police said that no one has claimed the responsibility of the judge’s abduction.