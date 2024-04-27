‘Mona: Jinn 2’ hits cinemas in Pakistan

Bangladeshi film “Mona: Jinn 2” has crossed borders to hit cinemas in Pakistan, extending its reach beyond the nation’s multiplexes.

The movie, which has been drawing audiences during the Eid season in Bangladesh, is now being screened in 24 cinemas across various regions of Pakistan, including Lahore, Karachi, and Islamabad. The film’s producer, Abdul Aziz, expressed optimism about its reception among Pakistani audiences, noting that English subtitles have been provided for viewers’ convenience.

Aziz further commented that the film’s storyline and characters are expected to resonate well with Pakistani audiences. He highlighted the positive response received during the film’s screening for the censor board, indicating a potential for success in the Pakistani market. Directed by Kamruzzaman Roman, “Mona: Jinn 2” features performances by Suprobhat, Tariq Anam Khan, Deepa Khandakar, Samina Bashar, Ariana, Sajjad Hossen, Shehzad Omar, Rebeka, Mahmudul Hasan Mithu, Shamim, and others.