KP govt to buy local wheat

The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has decided to buy 300 thousand metric tons of local wheat. According to the provincial food minister, the government has fixed the price of wheat at Rs3900 per maund and the government has decided to buy 300,000 metric tons of local wheat. Food Minister Zahir Shah Toro said that 29 billion rupees have been allocated for the purchase of wheat, buying wheat at the local level will save Rs9 billion. It is pertinent to note that the announcement of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has come at a time when farmers have been forced to sell their cultivated wheat on the streets of the city due to the delay in the purchase of wheat in Punjab and the farmers’ organizations have also called a protest on April 29 outside Punjab Assembly.