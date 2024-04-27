46 killed in gas cylinder explosions over last 2 years in Lahore

Hundreds of LP gas cylinder explosions have occurred in Lahore, the provincial capital of Punjab. However, authorities have been unable to control them. When a major incident occurs, the district administration considers taking action against them. According to rescue reports, there have been 108 incidents of cylinder explosions in Lahore in the last two years. In these incidents, a total of 46 people in Lahore have been killed. According to rescue reports, in the last two years, 137 people in Punjab have fallen victim to cylinder explosions. Despite so many deaths, the business of LP gas refilling is continuing in populated areas of Lahore and Punjab. Even these incidents could not bring action on SOPs for opening LP gas shops.