CM Gandapur’s indictment deferred in audio leaks case

A district and session court in Islamabad on Saturday deferred the indictment of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur in audio leak case.

As per details, Gandapur appeared in court today for the hearing of the audio leak case where the court granted him permission to leave the courtroom after marking his attendance.

Moreover, the court deferred the indictment and adjourned the audio leaks case against KP CM Amin Gandapur till May 25. Earlier in a separate case pertaining to PTI’s ‘Haqiqi Azadi March, a local court in Islamabad canceled the arrest warrants of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur.

Judicial Magistrate Naveed Khan issued the order and adjourned the hearing of the case against Gandapur till May 20. An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) issued arrest warrants for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur in a case pertaining to May 9 events, wherein military installations came under attack. The petition has stated that Ali Amin Gandapur never deliberately avoided appearance in the court.

Seeking an unconditional apology from the court, the KP CM pleaded with the court to cancel his non-bailable arrest warrant.