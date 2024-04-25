Salma Hayek drops pictures from Victoria Beckham’s birthday party

Salma Hayek shared series of photos from Victoria Beckham’s ‘super fun’ birthday party. As Victoria celebrated her 50th birthday on April 17, David Beckham hosted a lavish birthday party for his wife in London on Saturday. The party was attended by a star-studded guest list, including Salma Hayek, Tom Cruise, Marc Anthony and all the former Spice Girls. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the Tale of Tales actress posted series of photos from the birthday, expressing her gratitude to be part of the celebration. The first photo showcased, Hayek and birthday girl in a hug, while, the second photo featured, Hayek and her husband, François-Henri Pinault posing with Cruise and Marc Anthony. However, the post concluded with the photo of Victoria with her daughter, Harper Beckham. In the caption, Hayek wrote, “So honoured to be a part of the great @VictoriaBeckham’s super fun birthday celebration with her close friends and family” “Even though my feet are sore from dancing, it was such a special and unforgettable and fun night,” she added.