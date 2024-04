An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Thursday extended an interim bail granted to Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Naib Ameer Syed Zaheerul Hassan Shah in 23 cases of vandalism and arson registered against him until May 6. ATC judge Arshad Javed directed the prosecution to submit the record of all 23 cases at the next hearing. Cases were registered against the TLP leader at various police stations in Lahore and Sheikhupura following incidents of violence during the party’s sit-in in 2021.