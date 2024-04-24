May 9 detainees’ families urge CJP to review military trials

Families of individuals detained since the May 9 protests have urged Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to establish a full bench to review the cases of their loved ones, many of whom have been in military custody for nearly a year.

They also appealed to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir to show compassion and investigate the matter, emphasising that most of those held in military custody are law-abiding citizens.

During a news conference on Wednesday, families of the detainees shared their distress alongside senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Ali Muhammad Khan, Raoof Hassan, and Barrister Abuzar Niazi.

Sidra Murtaza, whose brother was arrested on May 9 for participating in a protest, recounted his journey through various levels of custody, from police to the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), and then to the military. She expressed the families’ hope that the Supreme Court would provide justice but lamented that the court had yet to issue a ruling or form a full bench to hear their cases.

She also referenced a previous case involving the Army Public School (APS), where CJP Isa ruled that civilians should not be tried in military courts, a decision that led to constitutional amendments with sunset clause, allowing trials of terrorists in military courts. She stressed that these detainees deserve a fair trial in civilian courts as guaranteed by the Constitution of Pakistan.