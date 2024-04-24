IHF contacts warring factions of PHF amidst leadership dispute

The International Hockey Federation (IHF) has reached out to both claimant factions of the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) amidst the ongoing leadership dispute.

Rana Mujahid, the Secretary of the PHF, has confirmed IHF’s contact and assured that they will provide FIH with their stance backed by constitutional evidence by Thursday.

Tariq Bugti, according to the federation’s constitution, secured a vote of confidence from the Congress following the Prime Minister’s nomination. The entire procedure was reportedly conducted in the presence of representatives from the Pakistan Sports Board and the Pakistan Olympic Association (POA). However, the opposing faction has been accused of misleading statements.

FIH has directed the PHF to clarify the constitutional status of the federation and submit a response by tomorrow. Rana Mujahid also revealed that a 5-member selection committee for the Azlan Shah hockey tournament will be announced today (Wednesday). Additionally, the national team lineup is set to be announced on April 27th.