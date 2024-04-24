Pakistani brothers shine at Qatar Int’l Junior Squash Championship

Two Pakistani brothers, Abdullah Zaman and Ryan Zaman, have put on a stellar performance at the ongoing Qatar International Junior Squash Championship in Doha. Both brothers have successfully advanced to the knockout stages of their respective categories.

The elder brother, 14-year-old Abdullah Zaman, showcased his skills by defeating American player Avik Ghosh in a thrilling quarter-final match. Abdullah dominated the court, securing a convincing victory with scores of 11-8, 11-6, and 11-6.

Meanwhile, their younger brother, 8-year-old Ryan Zaman, has impressed audiences in the Under-11 category. Ryan displayed exceptional talent, overcoming his opponent from Egypt in a close quarter-final match. He emerged victorious with scores of 9-11, 11-6, 11-6, and 11-9.

This remarkable achievement by the Zaman brothers highlights the rising stars of Pakistani squash. It’s worth noting that both Abdullah and Ryan are sons of the former squash champion, Mansoor Zaman, suggesting a strong lineage of talent in the sport.