Shaheen Afridi claims top place in ICC Men’s T20I player rankings

Shaheen Afridi, Pakistan’s left-arm quick, has ascended to the top spot among Pakistan’s T20I bowlers in the latest ICC Men’s T20I Player Rankings. His stellar performance in Pakistan’s ongoing T20I series against New Zealand has propelled him two places up to 17th overall.

Notably, Afridi has been the standout performer with the ball, emerging as the leading wicket-taker in the series after the first three matches. His impactful contributions, including a crucial wicket in the rain-affected opening match and a remarkable 3/13 in Pakistan’s convincing win in the second game, have solidified his position in the rankings, surpassing his teammate Haris Rauf in 22nd place.

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid from England maintains his lead as the top-ranked T20I bowler. On the batting front, India’s Suryakumar Yadav continues to dominate the rankings, while New Zealand’s Tim Seifert and Mark Chapman have made significant strides following their impressive performances in the series against Pakistan. Chapman, in particular, showcased his batting prowess with an unbeaten 87* off just 42 balls, leading to a substantial leap of 12 places to 33rd overall.