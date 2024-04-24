Aiman Khan receives UAE’s Golden Visa

Actor Aiman Khan recently shared the news of receiving the UAE’s Golden Visa with her fans and followers.

Known for her stellar performances in dramas like “Ghar Titli Ka Par,” “Meri Beti,” and “Ishq Tamasha,” Aiman Khan has lately been seen distancing herself from the showbiz industry, focusing more on her personal life alongside her husband and fellow actor Muneeb Butt.

Taking to Instagram, Aiman Khan shared a post featuring visuals of her receiving the Golden Visa from UAE authorities.

The caption expressed gratitude towards the Dubai government for their warm hospitality and outstanding reception of the actress.

The accompanying image showcased Aiman Khan elegantly attired in black alongside UAE officials, presumably during the visa acquisition process.

It’s noteworthy that Aiman Khan’s husband, Muneeb Butt, had also previously announced his successful acquisition of the Golden Visa, sharing a similar post on his Instagram account.

Muneeb Butt, often accompanied by his wife Aiman Khan, frequents Dubai for leisure and professional commitments. Even after the birth of their daughter Amal, the star couple continues this tradition.

Additionally, they recently took their second daughter, Miral, for her maiden trip outside Pakistan to Dubai. Muneeb Butt expressed his gratitude in the caption, stating, “From memorable vacations to productive work trips, Dubai holds a special place in my heart.”