Two terrorists killed

Two terrorists who entered Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were killed in an exchange of fire with the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), sources said on Wednesday.

According to a CTD spokesperson, two terrorists who entered Punjab from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were killed in an exchange of fire near Bhakkar.

When the CTD and security agencies tried to stop the terrorists, the terrorists opened fire on the CTD team. Both the terrorists were killed in the retaliatory firing.

According to CTD officials, the terrorists who were killed were involved in an attack on a sensitive installation. The identification of the two dead terrorists is ongoing. Both terrorists belong to a banned organization.