Islamabad IG to deal drug smuggling as ‘narco-terrorism

Inspector General Police Islamabad Ali Nasir Rizvi said on Wednesday a special force has been formed to protect Chinese citizens consisting of 100 officers.

Talking to media persons he said “I see drug trafficking as terrorism and drugs will deal like narco-terrorism”.

Rizvi resolved to provide a better environment to the women who come to the police stations.

“I have never taken political pressure and I will never take it. Those who will not work in the federal police, will not be allowed to stay,” the newly appointed IG of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police said.

“Those who commit corruption in the police will be held accountable,” he added.