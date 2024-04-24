Cultivation banned on both sides of Motorway M5

A ban was imposed on cultivation around Motorway-M5, in Ghotki district. According to the notification, in view of the law and order situation in Ghotki district, a ban has been imposed on sugarcane cultivation up to 1500 meters on both sides of the highway.

Officials said that because of the sugarcane crop, the bandits easily target the police, due to which the officers are facing problems.

Apart from this, there are police check-posts on Sukkur-Multan Motorway-M5 from location 437 to 505 for safety.