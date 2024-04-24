‘District admin’s negligence leads to unbridled inflation’

Despite the Punjab government’s efforts to provide relief to the public, the district administration’s lack of interest seems evident. Prices of essential commodities in the city and surrounding areas are skyrocketing, while the district administration is failing to enforce price regulations. Meanwhile, instead of taking action against the real culprits behind artificial inflation, the Price Control Magistrates are busy harassing poor shopkeepers. The record of inflation has been established in the city, with bread being sold at Rs. 20 and naan at Rs. 30. The implementation of the jungle law, forcing ordinary citizens to steal, and frequent fights over rising prices have become commonplace. The campaign of the Punjab government to provide relief to the people seems unsuccessful due to the district administration’s lack of interest. In the posh areas of the city, landlords are setting rates according to their own will. These days, shopkeepers of water, landlords, shopkeepers, and samosa vendors have made looting the public with self-made inflation a norm. Despite significant decreases in the prices of ghee, potatoes, and other items, the samosa vendor has not reduced the prices of samosas and potato-filled pastries. Samosas are being sold for Rs. 50 each, while potato-filled pastries are being sold for Rs. 70 across the city.

The owners of hotels are selling bread weighing less than 100 grams for 20 rupees, while selling naan for up to 30 rupees. Meanwhile, owners of paan shops have suddenly increased the price of regular bottled water by 50 rupees. Similarly, the price of foreign tea packets has been set at 150 rupees.