PBC upholds suspension of advocate Mashal Yousafzai’s license

The Pakistan Bar Council has upheld the decision of the disciplinary committee of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Bar Council regarding the suspension of the lawyer’s license.

The disciplinary committee had revoked the license of provincial advisor Mashal Yousafzai advocate, and the disciplinary committee of the KP Bar Council had initiated action against her.

Chairman KP Bar Council, Shah Faisal Atman Khel, had nullified the decision of the KP Bar Council on Mashal Yousafzai’s request and reinstated the license. The secretary of KP Bar Council appealed to the Pakistan Bar Council against the decision of Chairman KP Bar Council. The Pakistan Bar Council accepted the appeal and annulled the decision of the Chairman KP Bar Council. In a letter, the Pakistan Bar Council said that the Chairman KP Bar Council does not have the authority to nullify the actions of the disciplinary committee.