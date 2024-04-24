Speeding car plows into pedestrians, 11 injured

Karachi witnessed a dreadful incident near Abdullah Shah Ghazi Shrine on 26 Number Street, where a speeding car careened into pedestrians on the footpath, leaving several people injured in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The local police reported a total of 11 individuals were injured in the incident – at least five critically. The authorities swiftly took the driver, identified as Jabir, into custody following the incident. Preliminary investigations indicate that the mishap occurred as Jabir attempted to avoid a car approaching from the wrong side of the road.

In his bid to evade a collision, Jabir lost control of his vehicle, leading to the tragic event.

Eyewitnesses described the horrifying scene as the car veered out of control, plowing into innocent pedestrians who were sleeping on the footpath. Six individuals have been discharged from the hospital after receiving necessary medical treatment, as confirmed by the police. However, the condition of five others remains critical, requiring intensive care and continuous medical attention.