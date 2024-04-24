Election Integrity on Trial: FAFEN Reports Cast Shadows Over Pakistani By-Elections

As Pakistan reels from the latest round of by-elections, the specter of electoral malpractice looms large, tainting the democratic processes that are crucial to the nation’s governance. The Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), a watchdog established in 2006 to oversee electoral integrity, has raised significant concerns following the April 21 by-elections across 22 national and provincial assembly constituencies.

FAFEN’s report outlines a troubling panorama of low voter turnout and procedural anomalies that marred the electoral landscape, particularly in Punjab’s provincial constituencies. Despite advancements in result management and a reduction in discarded ballots, the election day was overshadowed by deep-rooted issues that challenge the very fabric of electoral fairness.

The network, deploying 259 observers across multiple provinces, noted that nearly 36 percent of registered voters participated, a drop of nine percent from prior elections in February. This disheartening decline was more pronounced among women voters, who saw a 12 percent decrease in participation. This alarming trend was starkly evident in Lahore, where one constituency saw voter turnout plummet to a mere 14 percent, a stark contrast to the 35 percent recorded earlier in the year.

More disturbing were the reports of restricted access for independent observers. In two critical constituencies, security measures and bureaucratic hurdles barred FAFEN observers from 19 polling stations, casting a shadow over the transparency of the vote-counting process. Such restrictions not only undermine the credibility of the electoral process but also raise questions about what might be concealed from public scrutiny.

The electoral commission, tasked with upholding the sanctity of the vote, finds itself once again under fire. Incidents of violence and voter intimidation, as reported in Narowal where a political activist tragically lost his life, and the audacious abduction of polling staff in Qila Abdullah, spotlight the dire state of law enforcement efficacy and the apparent impotence of civil protections during critical times.

These events underscore a systemic failure that extends beyond the electoral commission to include the interior ministry and local law enforcement, all of whom have shown a disturbing inability to safeguard the democratic process. The reliance on draconian measures such as internet shutdowns to maintain order during elections is a telling sign of the state’s desperation and operational inadequacy.

This cycle of controversies and the recurring allegations of rigging, particularly from the PTI, which has a history of decrying electoral fraud, reflect a broader crisis of confidence in the system. The electoral commission’s acknowledgment of these discrepancies only adds to the turmoil, leaving the public disillusioned and the democratic pillars of Pakistan shaky.

As Pakistan navigates these troubled waters, the integrity of its elections remains in question. The stark reality is that no government, particularly one so early in its term, should need to rely on manipulated electoral outcomes to claim legitimacy. The need for a comprehensive overhaul of the electoral system is evident if Pakistan is to restore faith in its democratic processes and ensure that every vote truly counts.