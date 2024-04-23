Pakistan not to surrender its water rights

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar firmly stated before the National Assembly on Tuesday that the government remained resolute in not relinquishing its water rights, emphasizing that any alteration to the Indus Water Treaty necessitated mutual consent from both Pakistan and India.

Addressing a Calling Attention Notice in the House, he underscored India’s attempts to violate the agreement, highlighting the World Bank’s role as a signatory committed to upholding its integrity. He reiterated that the Indus Water Treaty stood immutable unless both Pakistan and India reach a consensus for modification.

Azam Nazeer reaffirmed Pakistan’s consistent stance against Indian transgressions, asserting that the Pakistan vigorously contests any violations through appropriate channels, assuring that Pakistan would take necessary means to safeguard its rights.