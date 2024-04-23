Iranian president arrives in Karachi amid tight security

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Tuesday arrived in Karachi on the second day of his three-day visit to Pakistan, authorities said, following his visit to the eastern city of Lahore.

Upon arrival at the Karachi airport, the Iranian president was received by Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori and Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, amid strict security at the airport and in adjacent areas.

“Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi has arrived in Karachi along with his wife Jamileh Alamolhoda,” the information department in the Sindh province, of which Karachi is the capital, said in a statement.

“The President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, left from the Karachi airport for Mazar-e-Quaid [mausoleum of Pakistan’s founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah].”