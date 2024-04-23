US Embassy renews Lincoln Corner Partnership with IM Sciences Peshawar

Bettina Malone, the U.S. Embassy’s Minister Counselor for Public Affairs (MCPA), and Dr. Usman Ghani, Director of the Institute of Management Sciences (IM Sciences), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to continue Embassy sponsorship of Lincoln Corner Peshawar (LC Peshawar) until April 2026.

Established in 2014, LC Peshawar hosts a variety of programs on skills development, English language learning, career development, higher education, and American culture and history. In 2023, the Corner hosted 60 in-person programs and welcomed around 10,000 students.

“Lincoln Corners are a testament to the strong bond between Pakistan and the United States,” said MCPA Malone. “These spaces foster dialogue, improve educational standards, and provide access to international resources for KP youth.”

LC Peshawar hosts Creators’ Studio, a dynamic space for recording podcasts, videography, editing and production with state-of-the-art technology. The Corner also has Maker Space technology, which includes a 3D printer and STEM educational kits.

The U.S. Mission to Pakistan operates 19 Lincoln Corners across Pakistan, which are part of a network of more than 600 American Spaces across the globe. KP has one other Embassy-sponsored Lincoln Corner: the Eleanor Roosevelt Corner at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University.