Martyred of 1930 Qissa Khwani massacre remembered

Gandhara Hindko Board (GHA) remembered today the Qissa Khwani massacre of 1930 by visiting the memorials in the historic bazaar and launching a book at the event .

The members of the board walked to the Yadagar-e-Shaheedaan, the two monuments of the martyrs at Qissa Khwani from Bazaar-e-Misgaraan. They were carrying posters inscribed with slogans to pay tribute to martyrs. General Secretary GHA Ziaud Din highlighted the sacrifices of martyrs of Qissa Khwani massacre said that those Peshawarties are our real heroes who rendered their lives for the sake of their homeland.