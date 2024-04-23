Ayaz reaffirms resolve to further deepen fraternal Pak-Saudi ties

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Tuesday said that Pakistan attached great importance to its long-standing brotherly relations with Saudi Arabia.

“Pak-Saudi relations are bound by unbreakable bond of religion, culture, history, and mutual trust and respect,” he said during a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawal bin Saeed Ahmad Al-Malkiy who called on him at Parliament House.

He also expressed, “The continuous upward trajectory of our bilateral ties is extremely heartening, and we are committed to taking this mutually beneficial partnership to new heights by expanding cooperation in all fields of mutual interest.”

The speaker highlighted that the people of Pakistan held deep respect and affinity for Saudi Arabia, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, His Majesty King Salman bin Abdul AI, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman, and the people of the Kingdom. “Both brotherly countries share the unanimity of views on important global and regional issues,” he added.

Referring to parliament-to-parliament relations, Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that parliamentary diplomacy was of utmost importance to strengthen bilateral relations.

Exchanges of parliamentary delegations and coordination among parliamentary friendship groups would help bring the two nations closer, he added.

During the meeting, the speaker also mentioned the invitation extended to the Chairman of Majlis-e-Shura of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to visit Pakistan.

While commenting on the rich history of mutual cooperation, he highlighted that the two Islamic brotherly countries had always supported each other in difficult times.

“Saudi Arabia’s support for the economic development of Pakistan is commendable,” he added.

Welcoming Saudi Arabia’s commitment to invest in Pakistan, Ayaz Sadiq remarked that there were ample opportunities for foreign investment in Pakistan, and current economic policies were very conducive for investment.

Ayaz Sadiq also thanked the Saudi government for providing facilities and support to the Pakistani Diaspora living in Saudi Arabia.

The ambassador expressed gratitude to the speaker for his gracious remarks on Pak-Saudi ties, expressing best wishes for the custodians of the Holy Haram and the desire to expand bilateral relations.

He further, reaffirmed that Saudi Arabia attached great importance to its brotherly relations with Pakistan, and both the people and government of Saudi Arabia would continue to lend support for the sustainable development and prosperity of Pakistan.