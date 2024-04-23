Doctors advise gastroenterology review to Bushra Bibi

A three-member medical team from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) advised Bushra Bibi, the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, to undergo a “gastroenterology review” to assess potential underlying medical issues related to her stomach and intestines, according to sources familiar with the matter as reported by Geo News.

The doctors’ recommendation followed their visit to the first lady’s residence for a medical examination prompted by her complaints of acidity and chest pain. Bushra’s medical assessment, conducted by Dr. Bushra Liaquat, Dr. Hira, and Dr. Sidra (a cardiologist), took place at her Bani Gala residence, currently serving as a sub-jail for the former prime minister’s wife.

The medical team suggested dietary and lifestyle changes after examining Khan’s spouse. They arrived at Bani Gala late on Monday night to address her health concerns, remaining there for about 75 minutes. Previously, Bushra Bibi underwent a comprehensive medical evaluation supervised by Khan’s family physician, with doctors at a private hospital declaring her to be in good health. During her six-hour stay at the hospital, she underwent various diagnostic tests, including endoscopy, ultrasound, echo, and ECG, with Dr. Asim Yousuf, Khan’s physician, present. However, she declined to undergo a blood test or provide a blood sample during the check-up, according to sources.