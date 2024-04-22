PSX hits historic high, crosses 71,500 points

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) has witnessed a bullish trend on the first day of the business week, soaring to unprecedented heights and setting a new record in the country’s financial history. Investors rejoiced as the PSX crossed the monumental threshold of 71,500 points for the first time, marking a significant milestone in the nation’s economic landscape. The bullish sentiment was palpable as the KSE-100 index surged over 600 points, catapulting to a record high of 71,515 points, underscoring the resilience and optimism prevalent in the Pakistani financial market. This remarkable achievement reflects investors’ confidence in the country’s economic prospects and signals robust growth prospects in the foreseeable future.