PPL sees significant boost in oil & gas production

Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has registered a significant increase in hydrocarbon production from its wells located across the country.

The exploration and production (E&P) company on Monday shared the details of its production enhancement recorded during the period between October 2023 and March 2024 via notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX). “The company is pleased to announce its contribution towards Pakistan’s energy outlook as it remains committed to ensuring a secure energy future for the country by maximizing domestic hydrocarbon production,” read the statement. PPL shared that with many of its producing fields maturing and on their natural decline. “The company has identified and executed multiple production enhancement opportunities through rigorous technical analysis, state-of-the-art rig less techniques and surface system optimization at a significantly lower cost than drilling new wells,” it said.

The company said that from October 2023 to March 2024, the enhancement has resulted in a substantial production gain of approximately 17 MMscfd gas and 530 barrels per day of oil/condensate. PPL shared that it was able to add 450 barrels per day oil condensate through successfully installing the artificial lift system at Adhi South X-1 and Adhi South-5, located about 70 km south of Islamabad in the Pothwar region. The company added “5 MMscfd gas production in Fazl X-1 in Hala Block (located in Sindh) and Adhi-19 by removing scale build-up across the tubing and the reservoir”.