Pakistan, Iran to take trade volume to $10bn

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed the desire on Monday to fight against terrorism through enhanced efforts and bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian president reached Islamabad earlier on Monday on a visit that the outside world will watch closely against the backdrop of Tehran’s ongoing tensions with Israel.

The two leaders, during a joint press conference, also announced that the trade volume between the two countries would be increased to $10 billion as Raisi termed the current trade volume “not acceptable”.

“We are committed to strengthening relations at the highest levels. The Economic and trade volume between Iran and Pakistan is not acceptable. We have decided as a first step to increase trade volume between our two countries to $10bn,” said the Iranian president.

The premier called for further strengthening of bilateral relations “despite the challenges” that both countries faced.

“Pakistan and Iran can prosper and our borders can see progress,” said the premier expressing hope that the border areas of the two countries can also prosper through increased trade.

The two leaders also agreed on strengthening mutual bonds by collaborating in trade, and communications and the discussions centered around resolving regional challenges through dialogue.

Shehbaz also lauded Iran for taking a strong stand on the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities there. He called on Muslim countries to unite and raise their voice for an end to the conflict.

The head of state was earlier received by Minister for Housing and Works Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada at the Nur Khan Airbase.

Raisi was presented with a guard of honour by a contingent of the armed forces after arriving at the Prime Minister’s House and anthems of both countries were played on the occasion. Later, the prime minister introduced his cabinet members to the visiting dignitary.

The premier, welcoming him to Pakistan, said the Iranian head of state was the first foreign leader to visit the country after the general elections of February 8.

The Iranian president later planted a sampling along with the premier on the occasion of Earth Day. The two leaders will also attend the signing ceremony of memorandums of understanding between the two countries for cooperation in various fields.

There will also be a round of delegation-level talks between the two countries, reported Radio Pakistan.

Foreign minister Ishaq Dar called on the Iranian president after his arrival at the Prime Minister’s House. During the meeting, the two emphasized the importance of enhanced efforts to further consolidate bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation.

They also discussed regional and global developments and affirmed resolving regional challenges through dialogue.

Both countries also signed a total of eight accords on varying subjects to enhance cooperation in the different fields including trade, science technology, agriculture, health, culture, and judicial matters.

PM Shehbaz and President Raisi witnessed the ceremony as the representatives from both sides signed the documents.

The two countries signed an MoU on the establishment of the Rimdan-Gabd Joint Free/Special Zone. The memorandum was inked by Secretary Board of Investment Ambreen Iftikhar and Iranian Advisor to President and Secretary of the Supreme Council of Free Trade Industrial and Special Economic Zones Hojjatollah Abdolmaleki.

The MoU on mutual recognition of the standard of Iran and Pakistan was signed by Minister of Science and Technology Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

An MoU on cooperation between the Ministry of Cooperative Labour and Social Welfare of Iran and the Ministry of Overseas Pakistani and Human Resources Development of Pakistan was also signed by Minister of Overseas Pakistani Chaudhry Salik Hussain and Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash.

Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and Iranian Minister of Justice Amin Hossein Rahimi inked an agreement on judicial assistance in civil matters between Iran and Pakistan.

Pakistan and Iran also signed an agreement of cooperation on animal hygiene and health. The document was signed by Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Iranian Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mohammad Ali Nikhakht.

Similarly, the Mutual Recognition Agreement (MRA) in the field of quarantine and phytosanitary was also inked by Minister of National Food Security and Research Rana Tanveer Hussain and Iran’s Minister of Agriculture Jihad Mohammad Ali Nikbakht.

The two sides also signed an MoU for legal cooperation between the Ministry of Justice of Iran and the Ministry of Law and Justice of Pakistan. Minister of Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar and his Iranian counterpart Amin Hossein Rahimi signed the memorandum.

An MoU between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting of Pakistan and the Organisation of Cinema and Audiovisual Affairs of Iran was inked to promote film exchange and cinema cooperation between the two countries.

The document was signed by Minister of Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar and Minister of Culture and Islamic Guidance Mohammad Mehdi Esmaili.

The signing ceremony also marked the ratification of a security cooperation agreement between the governments of two countries.

PM Shehbaz and President Raisi also expressed strong and unequivocal condemnation of the indiscriminate use of force by Israeli occupation authorities in Gaza for over seven months.

They reiterated the call for international efforts to an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, lifting of the siege and humanitarian relief to the people of Gaza.

The two leaders, in a meeting, discussed the entire range of bilateral relations and exchanged views on important regional and global developments, the PM Office said in a statement.

Underscoring the rich history of relations between Pakistan and Iran, they also reaffirmed their commitment to expand wide-ranging bilateral cooperation, particularly in the areas of trade, energy, connectivity, culture and people-to-people contacts.

Ministers and senior officials from both sides were present in the meeting.

It is believed that the US is displeased with the Iranian president’s visit, given its current efforts to isolate Tehran.

Despite this, Pakistan held its ground against pressure and informed the US that the scheduled visit had been arranged well in advance of the current tensions in the region.

Just days before the Iranian President, the US imposed sanctions on four firms including three Chinese companies for allegedly aiding Pakistan’s ballistic and long-range missile program, a move some observers interpret as a signal to Islamabad amid its hosting of the Iranian President. In recent weeks, Pakistan has expressed interest in initiating work on the long-delayed Iran gas pipeline project. However, the US issued a warning, cautioning that Pakistan’s decision could trigger sanctions.

Pakistan has often tried to tread a careful path in maintaining ties with Iran and Saudi Arabia.

However, officials in Islamabad feel that this time Saudis don’t have much reservations given their own relationship with Iran improved in recent months.

In March last year, China brokered a deal between Iran and Saudi Arabia to restore their diplomatic ties. Since then both countries reopened their diplomatic missions in each other’s capitals.