Nawaz to ‘undergo health checkup’ in China

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif will embark on a five-day “personal visit” to China on Monday, sources told the media.

According to sources within the party, Nawaz’s visit is of a personal nature during which he will undergo a medical checkup. The sources revealed that the former premier would also hold meetings related to the development works of Punjab.

The former premier, the sources shared, is also scheduled to meet the owners of Chinese companies. Nawaz, on his five-day visit, will be accompanied by Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar. No more details are available regarding the visit of PML-N leaders.

This will be the first international visit of Nawaz Sharif since he came back to Pakistan in 2023 after ending four years of self-imposed exile in London. The PML-N leader was allowed by the Lahore High Court in November 2019 to go abroad on health grounds after his medical reports revealed that he needed urgent treatment. The LHC granted him permission for medical treatment after which he proceeded to the UK and stayed in London.