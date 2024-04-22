DPO Sheikhupura urges officials to arrest rape, murder accused

District Police Officer Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat held a meeting with SDPOs and SHOs regarding crime control, prevention and elimination of crime throughout the district, protection of life and property of foreign residents and common people.

According to the details, DPO Sheikhupura Zahid Nawaz Marwat along with SP Investigation Rana Ghulam Abbas along with SDPOs, SHOs and other police officers from across the district conducted crime control meeting.

A detailed review of the crime situation was carried out while holding a meeting regarding the performance. During the meeting, the performance of all the police officers was checked. DPO Sheikhupura directed to immediately arrest and take action against the accused involved in the under-investigation cases of murder, attempt to murder, especially rape and torture of women, children and transgenders.

He instructed to make the security of Chinese and other foreigners fool-proof. Apart from this, he directed to improve the quality of recovery of stolen goods while taking action in cases of robbery, house robbery, extortion and theft. Immediate register of FIRs and cases of electricity theft and taking action against them, intensive action against robbery and gangs, arrest of criminal advertisers and confiscation of their properties, drug dealers, illegal weapons, aerial firing, kite flyers, gamblers, touts. Gave special instructions to crack down on mafia.

To ensure the implementation of the National Action Plan, street crime and to ensure the safety of the people, give instructions to make the system of patrols and special checkpoints effective. DPO Sheikhupura asked all the police officers to perform their duties with honesty, good faith and professionalism, to treat the public with dignity and respect and to solve the problems of the criminals coming to the police stations and police offices immediately. In the meantime, DPO Sheikhupura said that corruption, immorality and illegal police detention will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He directed to take all possible measures for complete eradication of crime in the district.