Flour price drops by Rs5 per kg

In a sigh of relief for the masses, the price of flour has dropped by Rs5 per kg by Chakki Ata Association. As per details, the association has reduced the flour prices following a decrease in wheat rates. The association has slashed the price of flour by Rs 5 per kilogram, from Rs 170 to Rs 165 per kilogram. However, the flour mills’ flour price dropped by Rs 25 per kg, taking the price of a 20-kilogram flour bag from Rs 2,800 to Rs 2,300. A 10-kilogram flour bag will now cost Rs 1,100, down from Rs 1,400.