PIA to resume flight operation to Europe in June

Following 13 years of financial struggle, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has made a remarkable turnaround, reporting operating profits and setting its sights on new horizons. With plans to expand its operations to Europe and the United Kingdom starting June 2024, PIA has cleared the International Aviation Safety Assessment (IASA) audit, marking a significant milestone in its journey.

This exciting revelation came to light during an extraordinary annual general meeting convened at the PIA Training Centre in Karachi. Shareholders of PIA Corporation Limited gathered to approve their transfer to PIA Holding Limited, a crucial step in the airline’s strategic restructuring.

Key stakeholders, including government officials such as the Federal Secretary of Aviation Division, Secretary of Aviation, legal advisors, and PIA’s CEO and directors, attended the meeting. Shareholders participated actively, expressing their confidence in the company’s future trajectory.

The Chairman and CEO of PIA addressed the assembly, highlighting the airline’s impressive performance in the past year, culminating in its first operating profits in over a decade. PIA’s resurgence is evident, with a remarkable 700-fold increase in net worth and a significant uptick in business operations.

The shareholders present at the meeting overwhelmingly supported the transition to PIA Holding Company, affirming their belief in PIA’s continued growth and commitment to operational excellence.