Authorities in Islamabad’s agriculture quarters must take recent concerns raised by Russia regarding a shipment of rice seriously. Though the complaint from Russia regarding violations of phytosanitary protocols is an isolated incident, if not addressed, it can be exploited by rival India. Pakistan’s rice industry is a cornerstone of our agricultural sector, and we must be aware of our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and safety for our exports.

From time to time, our policymakers issue vows to increase our exports and if an important country like Russia is lost, it will be a major dent in our struggling economy, and local farming sector. Moscow has imposed similar bans in the past and it is our good luck that each time, through relentless efforts, open communication and a commitment to continuous improvement, we have successfully addressed the concerns and resumed trade. The quarters in the Department of Plant Protection should conduct a thorough investigation into the matter and address any shortcomings identified. The government should share the results with the Russian authorities to prevent future disruptions and build even stronger trust in our export processes.

Pakistan is already under scrutiny internationally, and despite these odds, the nation has made significant progress in recent years, thanks to our farmers’ efforts to embrace improved agricultural practices, adopting innovative techniques that prioritize quality and minimize the risk of contamination. Farmers have also invested heavily in state-of-the-art quality control measures throughout the entire rice production chain. This dedication to excellence is reflected in the growing demand for Pakistani rice in international markets.

Besides the Russian concerns, the government is fighting baseless accusations of intellectual property theft regarding basmati rice is a separate issue entirely. The basmati variety has a long and shared history of cultivation in our region. Pakistan’s Kissan Basmati is a distinct variety, possessing unique characteristics and is EU-approved for sale. It is not a copy of any other strain. International bodies should recognize this distinction based on its merits.

In the coming days, we should prove that Pakistan is a responsible exporter and a key player in the global rice trade. It should be open to collaborating with all our partners, including Russia, to ensure the safety and quality of our rice exports. The nation believes in fostering strong relationships built on transparency and a shared commitment to upholding the highest standards. Through open communication and a continuous focus on improvement, we are confident that we can maintain mutually beneficial trade relationships with all our partners, solidifying. *