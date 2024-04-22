The Boss Has Lost Bearings

There is utter chaos and confusion. I would love to be enlightened by anyone who can make sense of what is going on. Pakistan, a nation of nearly 240 million people, has great relevance as the 2nd largest Muslim country.

The only Islamic country with nuclear capability is strategically located at the crossroads of power centres seeking to dominate the world. It has unexploited mineral wealth worth trillions.

The majority of its population is young. Pakistan has one of the strongest armies in the world. It was at the forefront of the clash of titans, the defunct USSR, the USA and its Western allies. It was a frontline State in the longest war of attrition between Afghans and the rest of the world.

What has happened to this key State in the last two years? I was listening to IK’s historic speech at the UN as the PM. He shone the light on Islamophobia, the plight of Kashmiris, the suppression of Palestinians, the creeping dangers of climate change and above all the right of every nation to live with self-respect. One of the last events of the PTI government before being removed from office was hosting the OIC Summit. It was attended by Muslim leaders and observers from Global powers.

Our leaders are tongue-tied on the brutalities of Israel on hapless Palestinians.

How badly have we fallen from that pedestal within two years? Our leaders are tongue-tied on the brutalities of Israel on hapless Palestinians. Not a word has been said when Indians claimed they had eliminated their enemies on Pakistani territory.

Foreign travel by leaders has become synonymous with a begging bowl. We have a last-row seat on every world forum. We have lost the trust of our oldest and most trusted ally, China. Our relations with Afghanistan have soured. Our indifference to Iran’s challenges will further cool off relations.

Then we are on the verge of an economic debacle. Our reserves have plummeted, exports are in sharp decline, and the remittances are dwindling. There are no opportunities for restive youth. The rulers have no plan or clear direction. All the efforts are focused on seeking more loans to increase the debt mountain; whereas the answer is more investments. Foreign investors are shying away, and those who invested are getting ready to pull out; like the automotive industry. The local investors are moving their capital out. No one wants to stay onboard a sinking ship.

The common Pakistanis are sinking below the poverty line at a pace never seen before. Survival is turning into a huge challenge as inflation soars. The government has failed to increase their direct tax base. Indirect taxes are killing the poor and the middle classes. Utilities, fuel and staple diet items prices are no longer affordable; a hungry nation makes an angry nation.

Hunger and deprivation have become a way of life.

Masses hate this corrupt coterie of politicians who were resoundingly rejected on election day.

Prolonging this regime is a humungous task especially when cracks are emerging from within the power structure.

The letter from 6 honourable Justices cannot be brushed under the carpet. A tottering regime based on vengeance is indicative of the blinkered approach that shall be disastrous for the country.

Who is the focal person of this revengeful crusade? IK and thousands of PTI workers have been jailed on fake charges. IK’s convictions in the Tosha Khana, Iddat and Cypher cases are falling apart under the scrutiny of Higher Courts. How long can they prolong these falsehoods?

What is the breakout of contenders? Corrupt political leadership, soulless judges and ECP along with some subservient bureaucrats on one side. On the other side, you have teeming millions of Pakistanis unwilling to submit, joint opposition ready to roar and the “satanic” social media backed by Overseas Pakistanis. The battle Royale is not far. Universal wisdom dictates that the will of the people shall prevail.

The writer is the director of CERF, a non-profit, charitable organisation in Canada. The writer can be followed on twitter @HafeezKhanPU