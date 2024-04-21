Thibault Caubin performs at Alhamra

Lahore Arts Council witnessed a captivating musical evening at the Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, as the French Cultural Centre orchestrated a performance by classical French guitarist Thibault Cauvin on Saturday.

The Chairman of the Board of Governors, Alhamra Razi Ahmed graced the occasion and emphasised the importance of cultural exchanges.

The evening it reached its zenith with a captivating fusion piece titled ‘Lahore’, skillfully performed by Pakistani instrumentalists Muhammad Hassan Pappu on the flute and Kashif Ali Dani on the Tabla. This enchanting collaboration is earmarked for inclusion in Cauvin’s forthcoming album, set to debut in Paris.

Executive Director Alhamra Tariq Ali Basra in his statement highlighted the profound value of cultural exchange initiatives, emphasising their role in bridging linguistic and literary gaps while offering invaluable insights into the diverse tapestry of civilisations and histories worldwide. Director of the French Cultural Centre, Fabrice Disdier, expressed gratitude to Chairman Alhamra and Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider for their efforts in orchestrating and coordinating the concert.

Alhamra’s dedication to fostering local art transcends borders, as it embraces international talent for Pakistani audiences. Artists from around the globe cherish the opportunity to showcase their craft on Alhamra’s esteemed platform, enriching the global conversation on artistic expression.