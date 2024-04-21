Hania Aamir reveals suffering from mental fatigue

Hania Aamir, Pakistan showbiz industry well-known actor, revealed recently that she has been suffering from mental trauma.

The actor is in London at present from where she uploaded her photo shedding light on the fatigue she has been experiencing for some time.

She added currently her days have experienced significant negative outlook and also she has been unwell for sometimes.

However, she made it clear she is ready to make every possible effort to look healthy in upcoming days.

Talking about the mental health, she said one should not feel shame in taking the medical and psychiatric help.